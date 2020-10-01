Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 4,251 Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,254,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.