Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 6,637 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.