Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $291,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXL opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

