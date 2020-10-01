Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $299,000 Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,102.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 582.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

