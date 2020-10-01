Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company developed a new product line of personal protective gear that resonates well with the present environment, commercial and consumer demand. This boosted second-quarter 2020 performance, with the top and bottom lines significantly outpacing the consensus mark. Also, earnings and adjusted net sales increased year over year. In fact, apparel and protective garment sales outpaced the company’s base-case scenario in the quarter. Also, strength in Hanesbrands online business is yielding. Notably, the company registered global online sales growth of more than 70% in the quarter. However, Hanesbrands has been battling soft sales at its Activewear segment for quite some time. Also, reduced gross margins and unfavorable foreign currency rates are a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

HBI opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after buying an additional 379,993 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after buying an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after buying an additional 2,091,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

