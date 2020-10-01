Head to Head Contrast: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RESAAS Services and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.16%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -477.84% -331.81% -187.54% Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31%

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 14.5, indicating that its share price is 1,350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 15.31 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 2.08 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -2.61

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

