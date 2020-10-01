Head-To-Head Review: Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) & iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG)

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gain Capital alerts:

44.6% of Gain Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gain Capital and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gain Capital and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45% iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gain Capital beats iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.