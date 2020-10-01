Head-To-Head Survey: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Broadmark Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.33 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 9.95 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage -1.26% -0.28% -0.17% Broadmark Realty Capital N/A 7.79% 6.99%

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

