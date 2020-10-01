Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Heska worth $51,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,554 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 89.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heska by 1,858.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,079,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.97 million, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Corp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

