HEXO (HEXO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2020 – HEXO had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $0.90. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

8/5/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

HEXO stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Get HEXO Corp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.