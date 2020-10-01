Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) versus HighPoint Resources (NYSE:XOGAQ) Financial Analysis

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) and HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -390.86% -32.38% -29.36% HighPoint Resources -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Houston American Energy and HighPoint Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.00 million 168.79 -$2.52 million N/A N/A HighPoint Resources $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Houston American Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPoint Resources.

Summary

HighPoint Resources beats Houston American Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 4 gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

