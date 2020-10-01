Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Melius from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

HWM opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $3,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 494,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

