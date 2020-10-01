Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

Get Hudson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

NYSE:HUD opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Hudson has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hudson by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 327,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.