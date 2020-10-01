Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Hyatt Hotels worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

