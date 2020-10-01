IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFO. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

