IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lifted by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

