IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Bank of America

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IHS Markit by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

