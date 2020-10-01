Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.76. 770,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 281,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Immunoprecise Antibodies alerts:

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.