Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.95. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 4,102 shares.

ICD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.81) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

