Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.99. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Indonesia Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

About Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.