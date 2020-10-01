Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 14,664 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

