Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.61

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.61 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 2081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.91.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $298,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $98,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $277,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

