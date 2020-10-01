Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.13. Inventronics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $573,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 1.32.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 million for the quarter.

About Inventronics (CVE:IVX)

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

