Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

