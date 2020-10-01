Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

In other Investors Real Estate Trust Reit news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $835.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRET. Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.