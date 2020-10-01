Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

