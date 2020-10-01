Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

NRBO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Iterum Therapeutics accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

