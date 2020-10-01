Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.21 and last traded at C$41.20, with a volume of 18090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.76.

Several research firms have commented on JWEL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.75 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

