JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.14 ($20.17).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €14.77 ($17.38) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.35.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

