Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,966 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $159,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

JEF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

