(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) & Mr. Cooper Group (OTCMKTS:COOP) Head to Head Contrast

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get (JGWEQ) alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 3.26% 28.39% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.11 $274.00 million $3.80 5.87

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for (JGWEQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (JGWEQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.