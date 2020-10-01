John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

