John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

