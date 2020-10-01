Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $11.48. Juniper Industrial shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 5,563 shares.

Juniper Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

