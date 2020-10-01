Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.52. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 173,604 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

