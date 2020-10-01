KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,068 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,118,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 76,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

