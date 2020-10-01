Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY stock opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.