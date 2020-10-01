KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s (KGFHY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGFHY. Investec lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

