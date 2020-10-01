Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $196.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property and casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. The insurer boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth. It also has various reinsurance contracts to limit its exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital via dividend hikes. However, high costs tend to put pressure on margin expansion. Elevated debt levels have also induced financial risks.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $190.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

