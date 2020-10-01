KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KONE OYJ/ADR stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

