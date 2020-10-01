Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $29.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE KTB opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

