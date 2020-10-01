Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.82

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 665599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million and a P/E ratio of -410.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50.

In related news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.