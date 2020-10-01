Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

KRYS opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. The firm has a market cap of $846.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

