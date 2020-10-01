KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.05.

NYSE:KT opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. KT has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 332,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,763,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 87,921 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in KT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 552,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 67.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 929,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

