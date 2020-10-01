Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

