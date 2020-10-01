L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.48. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

