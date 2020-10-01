Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,622,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of LPI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.43. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

