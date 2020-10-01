Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Latin Metals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

