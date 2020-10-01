Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Leju worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

