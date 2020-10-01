LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $657.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

